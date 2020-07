Local health officials react to retailers requiring masks in stores

MASK REQUIREMENTSFOR SHOPPERS.FESTIVAL FOODSBEING ONE OF THEMANNOUNCED TODAY...EFFECTIVE NEXTWEEK.HERE'S A LOOK ATSOME OF THE STORESTHAT WILL BEREQUIRING FACEMASKS...MEIJER, CVS, HOMEDEPOT,KOHL'S, WALMART,PICK N SAVE, TARGET,AND WOODMAN'S.TODAY NBC 26'SJULIANA FALK SPOKEWITH THE PRESIDENTOF WOODMAN'SABOUT THEDECISION... ANDLOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS TO LEARNMORE ABOUT THEIRTHOUGHTS ON THEREQUIREMENTS.WITH THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASESSTILL GROWING.... ATMANY STORES,SHOPPERS WON'THAVE AN OPTION BUTTO WEAR A FACEMASK...."WE THOUGHT IT WASIN THE BEST INTERESTOF OUR CUSTOMERSAND OUR EMPLOYEESDUE TO ALL THERECENT NEWS ABOUTCOVID-19.

"PRESIDENT OFWOODMAN'S FOODMARKETS, CLINTWOODMAN SAYSTHEY'RE TRYING TODO THEIRPART...STAFF HADALREADY BEENREQUIRED TO WEARMASKS SINCE APRIL..."WOODMAN SAYS THEYWILL HAVE MASKSAVAILABLE FORSHOPPERS TOPURCHASE IF THEYDON'T HAVE ONE BUTHE SAYS IF THEYWON'T WEAR ONETHEY MAY BE REFUSEDSERVICE UNLESSTHERE'S A MEDICALREASON WHY THEYCAN'T."BROWN COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTHOFFICER ANNADESTREE SAYSSTORES ARESHOWINGLEADERSHIP BYREQUIRING MASKS."BECAUSE WE KNOWTHAT UNIVERSALMASKING IS ANEVIDENCE BASEDSTRATEGY SHOWN TOSLOW THE SPREAD OFCOVID-10, ADDINGMASKING MANDATESTO STORES HAS THEPOTENTIAL TO SLOWTHE SPREAD OFDISEASE IN BROWNCOUNTY."SHE SAYS AT THISPOINT, THE COUNTYCOULDN'T PUT A MASKMANDATE IN PLACEBECAUSE THERE'S NOORDINANCE THATWOULD ALLOW FORENFORCEMENT... BUTTHAT COULD CHANGE."Next week Wednesday,the human servicescommittee will bediscussing the possibilityof creating an ordinance.

Ifthat passes county board,then Brown County PublicHealth would have themechanism in place thatrequires people to wearmasks in certainSITUATIONS."EXACTLY WHAT THOSESITUATIONS COULDBE... WE DON'T KNOWYET.AS FOR HOW LONGMASK REQUIREMENTSWILL BE IN SOMESTORES... WOODMANSAYS THERE'S NOCLEAR ANSWER."THEY NEED TO SEETHE SPREAD OF COVID19 SLOW WAY DOWN.NOBODY KNOWS HOWLONG ITS GOING TO BE.IT COULD BE A MONTHOR A YEAR.

