More local stores are requiring masks

Good evening, i'm hunter petroviak.thanks for joining us.the list of stores mandating masks continues to grow.

Now target and c-v-s are following suit after sam's club and walmart, and barnes and noble.the companies are saying it's to stop the spread of the virus.fox 55's jentill neal talked to hoosiers about the decision that's bringing up mixed emotions.

Jentill?

Hunter, with the growing list of stores implementing a mask mandate, there probably won't be many in person options left and some people are ok with that and some are not.it caused a minor split between two friends i met at jefferson pointe today.

The masks mandate in many of our retail stores in fort wayne is causing some friendly debate for sam mauger and her best friend julie craig.

> 20:15:20-20:15:34"i wish they would've done this in the very beginning so we could've got a better handle on things.

For us over 60 with underlying health issues, it's just one less thing we have to worry about."her best friend julie craig agrees with that.

However, enforcing masks is not something she agrees with.

After seeing walmart, barnes and noble, kohls, and target announce a mandate would be in place, she thinks it's more of a liability situation for the stores to protect themselves and business.20:14:11-20:14:26 "i am opposed to requiring face masks.

The main reason is i don't feel comfortable being told that i have to do something against a virus that i'm not sure can be controlled."the cdc says masks play a critical role in preventing the spread of covid- 19.kohl's, cvs, and kroger will begin their policy next week while target will begin theirs august first in compliance with the cdc guidelines.

Bryan omo made a quick run to target today, but welcomes the change saying putting on a mask isn't asking for much.20:17:35-20:17:47"if you don't want to wear a mask, send someone that will.

I also have an elderly grandmother, it's the least we can do to help stem the spread of the virus."

Hunter tonight we also confirmed lowe's will also join the growing list.we will have a full list of stores that have a mask mandate currently on our website at wfft dot comreporting live jentill