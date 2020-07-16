Global  
 

Colorado Gov. Polis announces executive order for statewide mask mandate
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Across Colorado, local governments have been requiring masks to be worn in public for several months, but for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began Gov.

Jared Polis announced an executive order for a statewide requirement.

