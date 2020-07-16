Global  
 

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide mask mandate for Colorado
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide mask mandate for Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide mask mandate for Colorado

Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday that requires most people to wear masks in all public indoor spaces, with some exceptions.

