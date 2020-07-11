Local doctors suggest scaling back COVID-19 testing to ease the backlog
Both doctors are now recommending that patients with symptoms should get first priority when it comes to testing.
"We really need to be able to prioritize those patients and then let the contact tracers from the department of health do their job," said Aronoff.
