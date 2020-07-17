Vernon Restaurant hoping to re-open in the coming weeks after being closed since January fire

Renovations have been happening inside the restaurant, and the owners are hoping to re-open soon.

The Black Stallion on Route 5 in Vernon, has been closed since a fire at the restaurant back in January.

Now, six months later - the owners of the restaurant are hoping they can re-open in the coming weeks.

After six months of on-going renovations at the black stallion, there are new tables, chairs, booths, and a small banquet room the restaurant has worked with local contractors to get the inside to where it is now.

And - despite the coronavirus pandemic, the owners are hoping to re-open soon.

"i think one of the the reasons that people look forward to coming back here is like a community restaurant.

We live in an area where there's not a lot of restaurants and this restaurant has been here since 1972.

With the covid, everything has changed.

The owners say they are hoping for the first week in august.

