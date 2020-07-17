Stinson Hoping to Make More History in City Tournament This Weekend

In a year during which we've seen so many sporting events postponed or canceled, the fort wayne women's city golf tournament will go on as scheduled this weekend..

And one of its participants is hoping to make some more history..

Starting tomorrow afternoon, lori stinson will take aim at city championship number six..

The former snider high school star took home three titles in four years between 1988 and 1991..

Then, after a 27-year hiatus, stinson returned to the top of the leaderboard in 2018 and 2019..

Now, at age 50, she's trying to become the first women's golfer in nearly 60 years to three-peat as the summit city's champion..

This year's tournament will take place at brookwood golf club..stinson will be in the first group to tee off tomorrow at