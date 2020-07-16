Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jofra Archer Jofra Archer English cricketer

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket [Video]

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Jofra Archer: Ashley Giles says protocol breach could have been 'disaster'

 Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster" for England's summer, says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
BBC News
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach [Video]

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

England v West Indies highlights: England on top after Sibley & Stokes fifties

 Battling half-centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes put England in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Dom Sibley & Ben Stokes put hosts on top

 Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes bat England into a strong position on an attritional first day of the second Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Sibley & Stokes put England on top against West Indies

 Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes bat England into a strong position on an attritional first day of the second Test against West Indies.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Archer excluded by England for 2nd test for protocol breach

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was excluded from the second cricket test against the West Indies...
Seattle Times - Published

Cricket: Chaos as England's Jofra Archer axed for Covid-19 breach

Cricket: Chaos as England's Jofra Archer axed for Covid-19 breach Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test for breaching England's strict biosecure...
New Zealand Herald - Published

News24.com | Jofra Archer's virus error 'could have cost tens of millions', says England's Ashley Giles

Jofra Archer's breach of the coronavirus regulations was a potential "disaster" that could have cost...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

ChAdree44508955

Ch Adrees @cricketcomau England's day started in scandal but West Indies were left to rue wayward bowling and dropped catches… https://t.co/9kXYsdaHG6 8 minutes ago

sakib_sibgat

Sakib Shadman Sibgat RT @cricketcomau: England's day started in scandal but West Indies were left to rue wayward bowling and dropped catches as the home side gr… 5 hours ago

cricketcomau

cricket.com.au England's day started in scandal but West Indies were left to rue wayward bowling and dropped catches as the home s… https://t.co/ELIyQi6GsN 9 hours ago

Dahri85Waqar

waqar dahri RT @cricketwallah: Exemplary action by ECB. Should serve as warning to cricketers — even the biggest stars — that the Covid threat can’t be… 10 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Jofra Archer dropped from Test Squad for flouting Covid rules - Daily Mail https://t.co/S2XXqkTyuZ 15 hours ago

NTV_Houston

NTV Houston England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secur… https://t.co/7Hksazg0RB 15 hours ago

vsr5690

sanjeeve England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the te… https://t.co/pnxebCTvHD 16 hours ago