Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns [Video]

Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns

Boris Johnson holds a briefing news conference in Downing Street on the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Lockdown: Employers given discretion to ask workers to return to work from 1 August, Boris Johnson says

 Prime minister also sets out plans for return of indoor concerts and live audiences at sports matches
Independent

Boris Johnson to announce unprecedented £3bn extra NHS funding amid fears of second coronavirus wave

 The money will be available immediately and will be used in part to free up space in the NHS
Independent

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdown

 Scientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Independent

Matt Hancock 'open' to national day of recognition for NHS staff on Covid-19 frontlines

 Call for recognition comes after unions demand government end platitudes and boost NHS staff's pay packets
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandgrounderDAB

Sandgrounder Radio RT @radionewshub: Mr Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by th… 9 minutes ago

CFMRadioNews

CFM Radio News The Prime Minister has announced that guidance on using public transport and going to workplaces will be relaxed in… https://t.co/POGu2dhEjs 20 minutes ago

RockFMNews

Rock FM News The Prime Minister has announced that guidance on using public transport and going to workplaces will be relaxed in… https://t.co/l9Aepm4Yzx 20 minutes ago

CieranFaulder

Cieran RT @PA: #Breaking Mr Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by th… 24 minutes ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub Mr Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October. 26 minutes ago

freeradionews

Free Radio News Antigen coronavirus testing capacity is being expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October. 31 minutes ago

PA

PA Media #Breaking Mr Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million… https://t.co/GdlM4XRqRu 32 minutes ago

dsmyxe

Michele Rajput @PennyLyRo @Lala_bryker @SaskHealth @PremierScottMoe It’s impossible to judge without knowing how many people neede… https://t.co/uoboS7t8mw 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Garcetti: City To Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity To 13,700 Per Day [Video]

Garcetti: City To Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity To 13,700 Per Day

Starting Thursday, Garcetti said the city would have the ability to test 13,700 people at its seven city test sites, an increase of 6,000.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:02Published