PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns
Lockdown: Employers given discretion to ask workers to return to work from 1 August, Boris Johnson saysPrime minister also sets out plans for return of indoor concerts and live audiences at sports matches
Boris Johnson news – live: PM to pledge £3bn to protect NHS from second wave as Labour MP quits frontbench amid JK Rowling rowFollow the latest updates
Boris Johnson to announce unprecedented £3bn extra NHS funding amid fears of second coronavirus waveThe money will be available immediately and will be used in part to free up space in the NHS
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdownScientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Matt Hancock 'open' to national day of recognition for NHS staff on Covid-19 frontlinesCall for recognition comes after unions demand government end platitudes and boost NHS staff's pay packets
