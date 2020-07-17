Global  
 

Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in England in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map, he said the government were working towards crowds returning after some test events.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

