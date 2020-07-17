Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October

Crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in England in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map, he said the government were working towards crowds returning after some test events.



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19.



Boris Johnson has announced further lockdown restrictions will be eased from August with a hope of a 'more significant return to normality' from November.



Boris Johnson has said he will broadly lift the work-from-home guidance and set out major relaxations of the lockdown to pave the way for theatres and sports stadiums to reopen.