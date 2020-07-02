Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

'Timid' Keir Starmer failing to show leadership in face of 'tsunami' of job losses, union leader warns

 Close ally of Jeremy Corbyn warns Labour leader he cannot win power without support of the left
Independent

Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP resigns from frontbench amid JK Rowling trans row and Israel comments

 A Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.
Independent
Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers [Video]

Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says care home workers are "frustrated and desperate" at the lack of coronavirus tests sent to them, despite Government promises.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Boris Johnson's logic is bulletproof. Every mistake is your fault for not supporting him

 This week, Keir Starmer was reprimanded for 'knocking the confidence' of the public in the track and trace system that is not yet fully operational
Independent

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October [Video]

Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October

Crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in England in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map, he said the government were working towards crowds returning after some test events.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
PM announces more powers for local lockdowns [Video]

PM announces more powers for local lockdowns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published
PM announces further lockdown easing in August [Video]

PM announces further lockdown easing in August

Boris Johnson has announced further lockdown restrictions will be eased from August with a hope of a 'more significant return to normality' from November. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:59Published
All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing

Boris Johnson has said he will broadly lift the work-from-home guidance and set out major relaxations of the lockdown to pave the way for theatres and sports stadiums to reopen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal [Video]

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal

Security Minister James Brokenshire said the government was challenging a decision that allows Shamima Begum to return to the UK to appeal against the revocation of her British citizenship. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law [Video]

Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that his party agrees with the course of action that the government has set out following the announcement of Hong Kong’s “shocking” security law. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:18Published