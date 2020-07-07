Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE

Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 7.8% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 7.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.5%.

Microsoft is showing a gain of 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.3%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.1% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: MSFT, MCD [Video]

Dow Movers: MSFT, MCD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 5.7% of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: BA, PFE [Video]

Dow Movers: BA, PFE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 10.7% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: BA, MSFT [Video]

Dow Movers: BA, MSFT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 34.4% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published