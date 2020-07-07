Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE
Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE
In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 7.8% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.5%.
Microsoft is showing a gain of 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.3%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.1% on the day.
