Abhishek Sharma on 'Tere Bin Laden' series, and his next 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Abhishek Sharma on 'Tere Bin Laden' series, and his next 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 09:53s - Published on July 17, 2020
on July 17, 2020
Abhishek Sharma on 'Tere Bin Laden' series, and his next 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
Abhishek Sharma explains why Tere Bin Laden 2 and The Zoya Factor failed at the BO, talks about upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and more…
In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, director Abhishek Sharma, who completed 10 years in...
Bollywood Life - Published
3 weeks ago
