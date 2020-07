Virtual funeral planned to honor local musician who died of COVID-19

MORE INFORMATION AND A POSSIBLETIMELINE ON THIS DECISION, BUTHAVE NOT HEARD BACK.A LOCAL MUSICIAN HOPES HISHEARTBREAKING EXPERIENCE WITHCOVID-19 WILL SPARK CHANGE INTHE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COMMUNITY.NOT ONLY DID HE BATTLE A SEVERECASE OF THE VIRUS -- IT ALSOCLAIMED THE LIFE OF ANOTHERMEMBER OF THE BAND.IN A FOX 4 EXCLUSIVE... OURJESSICA ALPERN TALKED WITH HIMMOMENTS AFTER HE FINISHEISOLATING... ABOUT WHAT HEBELIEVES NEEDS TO HAPPEN TO STOPTHE SPREAD.I’m done, yayyyy!(cheers)THAT WAS THE *ECSTATIC REACTIONFROM LOCAL MUSICIAN WILLIEMILLER... AFTER BEATING A SEVERECASE OF COVID-19.AND OFFICIALLY FINISHING A14-DAY QUARANTINE REQUIRED AFTERLEAVING THE HOSPITAL.BUT THAT MAY VERY WELL HAVE BEENTHE ONLY TIME HE CRACKED A SMILEDURING OUR ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.THE REST OF WHAT HE HAD TO SAY,COMES FROM A PLACE OF PAIN.The last message from him was"guys we gonna get through this,we always do" and that’s thelast message we got from him.HE’S TALKING ABOUT LEADGUITARIST AND LEAD VOCALIST A-JMULLINS.FOX 4 FIRST TOLD YOU A FEW WEEKSBACK THAT COVID-19 CLAIMED THEBELOVED MUSICIAN’S LIFEI think that was more painful tome than the virusAND THAT’S SAYING A LOT, BECAUSEMILLER’S CASE WAS SO SEVERE, HEHAD TO BE HOSPITALIZED.it started to attack my kidneys,and when I took myself to theemergency room, I was treatedwith Remdesivir and painfulsteroid shotsWhen I was laying in thathospital bed, it was 5:15 in themorning and all I could thinkabout was I needed to startright now being an advocate forCOVID-19.I ASKED HIM WHAT HIS THOUGHTSARE ON THE NUMBER OFMUNICIPALITIES IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA, WHO’VE VOTED *AGAINST AMASK MANDATE... AS CASES INFLORIDA CONTINUE TO RISE.I think they made the worstmistake of their livesMILLER REFERENCED SUCCESS SEENIN COUNTRIES LIKE CANADA, WHEREMASKS ARE NOT CONTROVERSIAL.The whole country they neverfought about wearing masks.

Theyrealized what they needed to do.WHEREAS SOUTHWEST FLORIDA HASSEEN HEATED DEBATES OVER THETOPIC CANADIANS SEEM TO BE ONTHE SAME PAGE."Just, it’s just respectable,being respectful to otherpeople."CANADA HAS REPORTED 24 DEATHSPER 100,000 PEOPLE AND ITS CURVEIS DOWCOMPARE THAT TO THE U-S... WHEREFOR EVERY 100,000 AMERICANS, ATLEAST FORTY ARE DEAD.AND THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES ISSOARING.Until it affects you, then youwill understand the severity ofCOVID-19, it is nothing to playwith it can take your life.

Ittook AJ's life.A VIRTUAL FUNERAL IS PLANNED TOCELEBRATE A-J ON JULY 25.MILLER TELLS ME THE ENTIRESOUTHWEST FLORIDA COMMUNITYINVITED TO TAKE PART.DETAILS ON HOW TO DO SO ARE ATFOX4NOW.COM.