Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence(India)
Rajnath Singh pays last respects to Amar Singh in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Amar Singh dies at 64
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
26,000 handmade rakhis presented to defence minister Rajnath Singh for soldiers in Ladakh
IndiaTimes
Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
J&K: BJP celebrates first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, hoists tricolour in SrinagarThe BJP office in Srinagar celebrated the first anniversary of the Centre's decision that abrogated the constitutional provision on August 5, 2019.
DNA
Local terror recruits halved in 2019, lesser now: 15 Corps chiefWith Jammu & Kashmir marking a year of revocation of Article 370, Lt Gen B S Raju, the General officer-in-command (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, has said the..
IndiaTimes
Curbs remain in place in Kashmir valleyCurfew-like restrictions, mainly to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, remained enforced in Kashmir on Wednesday as the union territory marks the first anniversary..
IndiaTimes
Two-day curfew in Srinagar after intel warns of 'Black Day' protest on August 5After the meeting late night, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar issued an order imposing two-day curfew in the capital on 4-5th August. The order cited a report from..
DNA
J&K: Curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4-5 in wake of first anniversary of Article 370 abrogationThere will be curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on August 4 and 5. A series of inputs that have been received suggest that some groups are planning to observe..
DNA
G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAGFormer Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, IANS said in a late..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Sinha to be new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Rashtrapati BhavanFormer Union minister Manoj Sinha has been named the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Sinha’s appointment..
IndiaTimes
On August 5 anniversary, J&K LG Murmu resignsIn a surprise development, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor G C Murmu resigned on Wednesday, exactly a year after the nullification of Article 370 in the..
IndiaTimes
GC Murmu resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and KashmirGC Murmu was appointed as the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019
DNA
Manoj Mukund Naravane Chief of Army Staff
Rajnath Singh holds delegation level talks with his Indonesian counterpart in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC in Kupwara
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:28Published
Watch: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19Published
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant GovernorSenior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA
Kashmir: 'I could land up in jail if I express myself freely'Artists, poets and journalists feel that freedom of expression is under attack in Kashmir.
BBC News
BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34Published
Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff
Leh City in Ladakh, India
CISF to take over security of Leh airport
IndiaTimes
One year of union territory status: Ladakh brims with hopeUnlike every other summer when the bazaars are teeming with tourists, this season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, life in Leh, is placid. Yet as the sharp sun..
IndiaTimes
Infant in Delhi hospital gets mother's milk from Leh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:58Published
