Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired security review meeting of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on July 16.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Army Chief MM Naravane, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh were present in the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on two-day visit to Leh and JandK.

