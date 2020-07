Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Leh to carry out security review Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published 10 minutes ago Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Leh to carry out security review Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on a day-long visit. Singh's visit comes in wake of the border row with China. Singh is being accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane. The trio visited Leh's Stakna to witness para dropping skills of Armed Forces. Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar on Saturday. 0

