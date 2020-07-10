Storm Team 10's David Siple shows you a few ways that you can stay prepared during a power outage.

What to do during a power outage

Power outages can be very disruptive any time of the year.

Having a plan and remaining calm are the first steps if you ever experience an outage.

Storm Team 10's David Siple explains what you should do and more importantly what you should not do when the power goes out.

I've discussed ways to stay prepared during events like this.

Having a preparedness kit with extra medicines, water, perishable foods, and flashlights, and making sure your phone is fully charged can be very handy during a power outage.

So what should or shouldn't you do when the power goes out?

Well here are just a few tips to help bring a little light in your home when darkness takes over.

Generators are a great resource as they can keep your most important appliances on.

Generators should never run inside any part of your home.

There were more than 500 deaths in 10 years that resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator, according to the consumer product safety commission.

Be sure to run the generator at least 20 feet from any windows, doors, or vents.

Standu} i have a freezer here in my detached garage and if the power goes out maybe only in here, i would never know.

Or if i am on vacation or away from my house for more than 48 hours.

I placed a half-filled bottle of water in my freezer, froze the water on its side, and then placed the bottle upright.

If I come out here and the bottle looks like this, then that tells me that ice melted and went to the bottom of bottle, and refroze.

Meaning all of this food could potentially be spoiled and should be thrown out.

Unplugging important electronics during an outage is important.

Surges can frequently occur when the power does come back on and the quick rush of energy can damage sensitive electronics.

It is always an inconvenience when the power goes out.

If and when it happens, just be patient and remember to keep the fridge shut.

