GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate

|
With the state experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections and the country divided over expert medical advice to wear masks, the governor conceded that face coverings would help slow infections but said mandates were unenforceable and suggested they would hobble the economy.
"While we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I'm confident that Georgians don't need a mandate to do the right thing.
I know that Georgians can rise to this challenge and they will," Kemp told a news conference where he urged everyone to wear a mask for at least four weeks.
He also urged Georgians to voluntarily maintain physical distancing, wash their hands frequently and heed his executive order, which also calls for those measures and bans gatherings of more than 50 people for the rest of July.
Kemp, a fellow Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, issued an executive order on Wednesday suspending local regulations that require masks, and on Thursday sued the city of Atlanta to stop it from enforcing its mask mandate.
The coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million Americans and killed nearly 140,000, both figures leading the world, and cases have spiked in many states including Georgia.
The country shattered a daily record on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases, according to a Reuters tally.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brian Kemp 83rd Governor of Georgia
Kemp doubles down on fight for no GA mask mandateGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp is doubling down on his fight over the need for a mask mandate in the state's capitol. (July 17)
USATODAY.com
Atlanta mayor: Trump broke city's mask rule, ignored scienceATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without..
WorldNews
GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Mnuchin urges more stimulus for hard hit sectorsTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged members of Congress Friday to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus measures for the hardest-hit..
USATODAY.com
Kellyanne Conway says Trump should resume coronavirus briefings because 'people want information'Recent polling shows most Americans do not trust coronavirus information from Trump.
USATODAY.com
Democrats Eye Trump’s Game Plan to Reverse Late Rule ChangesPresident Trump pioneered the use of an obscure 1996 law to quickly reverse the regulations of his predecessor. Now Democrats hope to take a page from his game..
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources