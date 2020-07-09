Global  
 

GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate
GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate

GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged everyone in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to halt the spread of the coronavirus but stood firm on banning state and local authorities from mandating the wearing of masks.

With the state experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections and the country divided over expert medical advice to wear masks, the governor conceded that face coverings would help slow infections but said mandates were unenforceable and suggested they would hobble the economy.

"While we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I'm confident that Georgians don't need a mandate to do the right thing.

I know that Georgians can rise to this challenge and they will," Kemp told a news conference where he urged everyone to wear a mask for at least four weeks.

He also urged Georgians to voluntarily maintain physical distancing, wash their hands frequently and heed his executive order, which also calls for those measures and bans gatherings of more than 50 people for the rest of July.

Kemp, a fellow Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, issued an executive order on Wednesday suspending local regulations that require masks, and on Thursday sued the city of Atlanta to stop it from enforcing its mask mandate.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million Americans and killed nearly 140,000, both figures leading the world, and cases have spiked in many states including Georgia.

The country shattered a daily record on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases, according to a Reuters tally.




Kemp doubles down on fight for no GA mask mandate

 Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is doubling down on his fight over the need for a mask mandate in the state's capitol. (July 17)
 
USATODAY.com

Atlanta mayor: Trump broke city's mask rule, ignored science

 ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without..
WorldNews
GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State

GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State

Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday.

Mnuchin urges more stimulus for hard hit sectors

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged members of Congress Friday to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus measures for the hardest-hit..
USATODAY.com

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should resume coronavirus briefings because 'people want information'

 Recent polling shows most Americans do not trust coronavirus information from Trump.
USATODAY.com

Democrats Eye Trump's Game Plan to Reverse Late Rule Changes

 President Trump pioneered the use of an obscure 1996 law to quickly reverse the regulations of his predecessor. Now Democrats hope to take a page from his game..
NYTimes.com

