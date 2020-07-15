Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijani foreign minister sacked amid tension with Armenia
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Azerbaijani foreign minister sacked amid tension with Armenia

Azerbaijani foreign minister sacked amid tension with Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of shelling military positions and villages.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'calm' after days of deadly clashes [Video]

Armenia-Azerbaijan border 'calm' after days of deadly clashes

Anger on the streets but calm returns to the border and work begins to forge a truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
Tensions high in Baku after clashes with Armenia [Video]

Tensions high in Baku after clashes with Armenia

Riot police arrest dozens in the Azeri capital Baku after they broke into the parliament building. Tensions have been running high because of clashes on the border with Armenia. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Azerbaijan protesters demand war after Armenia clashes

 Thousands gathered in Baku's Azadliq Square on Tuesday night waving the national flag and calling for the government to mobilise troops and retake..
WorldNews
Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14 [Video]

Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14

Eight more people were killed in Azerbaijan and Armenia reported two fatalities as the two nations clash at the border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus


You Might Like


Tweets about this

isoruku

Karl Rahder Elmar Mammadyarov sacked as #Azerbaijan foreign minister https://t.co/HhAniqf1j6 18 hours ago

bensul

Ben Sul Azerbaijani foreign minister sacked as new clashes erupt on Azerbaijan-Armenia border dashing hopes of end fighting… https://t.co/MFQpJbBVq8 1 day ago