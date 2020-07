Rajnath Singh inspects machine gun, witnesses armed forces' para dropping skills

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspected Pika machine gun in Leh's Stakna.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen Naravane were also present.

The visit comes in wake of the border row with China.

The trio also witnessed para dropping exercise of the armed forces.

Rajnath Singh is on a day-long visit to Ladakh.

The Defence Minister will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.