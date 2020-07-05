Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna

|
Defence minister Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping skills of Armed Forces at Stakna, LehTroops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence minister and Army officials. The Defence minister also witnessed..
Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh
Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK
Rajnath Singh, Army chief to visit Ladakh on July 17-18Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit forward locations in Ladakh.
LAC face-off: Disengagement process intricate, needs constant verification, Indian Army saysThe process of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is "intricate" and requires constant verification, the Indian Army said on Thursday after the..
India army on high alert as China refuses to step back from Finger 4 area in LadakhIndian Army is on high alert and has increased the deployment of tanks along the East Ladakh borders to repel any threat from the Chinese army.
