Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived at Stakna monastery in Leh on July 17. They witnessed para dropping skills of the troops of Indian Armed Forces. Soldiers carried out para dropping and tank exercises at Stakna. Defence Minister will visit forward areas of LAC and LoC during his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.