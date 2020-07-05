Global  
 

Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna
Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna

Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived at Stakna monastery in Leh on July 17.

They witnessed para dropping skills of the troops of Indian Armed Forces.

Soldiers carried out para dropping and tank exercises at Stakna.

Defence Minister will visit forward areas of LAC and LoC during his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

LAC face-off: Disengagement process intricate, needs constant verification, Indian Army says

 The process of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is "intricate" and requires constant verification, the Indian Army said on Thursday after the..
IndiaTimes

India army on high alert as China refuses to step back from Finger 4 area in Ladakh

 Indian Army is on high alert and has increased the deployment of tanks along the East Ladakh borders to repel any threat from the Chinese army.
DNA

