The hospital in Jackson provided video of doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals struggle with COVID-19 amount, UMMC provides look into daily life

Coronavirus numbers are a bit delayed this afternoon but it did not stop doctor thomas dobbs from giving an update on the impact of coronavirus cases on hospitals.

State health officer doctor thomas dobbs reported state overall hospital numbers today.

But he said there is still increasing icu and ventilators usage.

And there is a progressive increases in new coronavirus admissions.

State health leaders reported the daily number of hospitalizations set a new record thursday on thursday the state said 855 mississippians are in the hospital with the virus - that number went down to 853 this is video the university of miss.

Medical center sent showing its coronavirus unit... for the first time, we are actually getting an idea of what it looks like.

Doctors and nurses are taking measures to stay safe with gowns, face shields, gloves and masks to protect themselves.

But what it doesn't show is the emotional toll as health care workers at the state's hospital system struggles.

The medical center is one of the hospitals that faced a bed shortage for coronavirus patients in i-c-u.... of a spike."