Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Leeds City in West Yorkshire, England
Brentford miss chance to go second as Leeds confirmed as championsBrentford miss the chance to put Championship promotion in their own hands by falling to defeat at Stoke City.
BBC News
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Ten moments that mattered as Bielsa led Leeds to promotionFollowing Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League, here are 10 moments that made the difference under Marcelo Bielsa.
BBC News
Leeds fans gather at Elland Road to celebrate promotionJubilant Leeds fans ignored warnings to stay at home and instead gathered outside Elland Road.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zoneWatford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News
Elland Road stadium
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley: Whites move a point from promotion to Premier League with tense victoryLeeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News
