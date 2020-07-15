Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham



Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester that strengthens Spurs’ Europa League qualification hopes going into the final game of the season.It was his sixth goal since the Premier League restart and 13th in 18 games under Mourinho, rubbishing suggestions from some pundits that he cannot flourish under the Portuguese’s style.

