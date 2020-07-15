Global  
 

Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Leeds fans celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road.

It's been 16 years since they were last in the Premier League.

Leeds Leeds City in West Yorkshire, England

Brentford miss chance to go second as Leeds confirmed as champions

 Brentford miss the chance to put Championship promotion in their own hands by falling to defeat at Stoke City.
BBC News
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League [Video]

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League

Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Ten moments that mattered as Bielsa led Leeds to promotion

 Following Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League, here are 10 moments that made the difference under Marcelo Bielsa.
BBC News

Leeds fans gather at Elland Road to celebrate promotion

 Jubilant Leeds fans ignored warnings to stay at home and instead gathered outside Elland Road.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham [Video]

Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham

Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester that strengthens Spurs’ Europa League qualification hopes going into the final game of the season.It was his sixth goal since the Premier League restart and 13th in 18 games under Mourinho, rubbishing suggestions from some pundits that he cannot flourish under the Portuguese’s style.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival [Video]

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season [Video]

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zone

 Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News

Elland Road Elland Road stadium

Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion [Video]

Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion

Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley: Whites move a point from promotion to Premier League with tense victory

 Leeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News

