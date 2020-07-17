Leeds United fans go wild in Millennium Square after promotion to premier league
Fans of Leeds United Football Club descended on the city's Millennium Square on Sunday (July 19) to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.
LUFC have secured a place in the first division for the first time in 16 years.
Clean-up begins in Leeds after club promoted to Premier LeagueLeeds City Council workers begin cleaning up after a weekend-long party in the city to celebrate Leeds United winning promotion to the Premier League.
Gray: Leeds are back where they belongLeeds United legend Eddie Gray says the club is back where it belongs after achieving promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.
Bielsa gets warm welcome from Leeds playersMarcelo Bielsa got a warm welcome from his Leeds United squad as they gathered for the first time since earning promotion back to the Premier League.