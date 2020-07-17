Global  
 

Leeds United fans go wild in Millennium Square after promotion to premier league
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Fans of Leeds United Football Club descended on the city's Millennium Square on Sunday (July 19) to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

LUFC have secured a place in the first division for the first time in 16 years.

