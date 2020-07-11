Global  
 

COVID-19: 1,032 new cases, 24 new deaths statewide
COVID-19: 1,032 new cases, 24 new deaths statewide

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths.

The mississippi state - department of health reported - 1,032 new coronavirus cases and- - - - 24 new deaths.- the statewide total now stands- at 40-thousand-829- confirmed cases and 1 thousand- 332 deaths.

- hancock county is now at 180- cases and 14 deaths.- harrison county is now at 1,370- - - - total cases and 18 deaths.- jackson county is now at 900- cases and 20 deaths.- stone county is now at 94 cases- - - - and 2 deaths.

George county , - has 154 total cases and 3 death- - - - on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- stands at 346 total cases and - still 32




