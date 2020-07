Mayor, Tucson City Council to hold citywide free face mask distribution event

Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council are planning to hold a citywide free mask distribution event Saturday, July 18.

GIVING OUT 56 THOUSANDTOMORROW MORNING.

SIXLOCATIONS -- ONE IN EACH WARD-- WILL BE HANDING OUT CLOTHWASHABLE MASKS TOMORROWMORNING -- FROM 7 TO 10.

THOSEARE -- MISSION MANOR PARK --UDALL RECREATION CENTER --DONNA LIGGINS RECREATIONCENTER -- LINCOLN PARK -- ELPUEBLO RECREATION CENTER --AND THE WARD 6 COUNCIL OFFICE.YOU JUST HAVE TO DRIVE UP TOTHE SITE -- SAY HOW MANY MASKSYOU NEED.

BIKE-UP AND WALK-UPREQUESTS WILL ALSO BE WELCOME.EACH LOCATION -- WILL HAVE 8THOUSAND MASKS TO DISTRIBUTE.MORE INFORMATION -- IS ON OUR