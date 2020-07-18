Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Two positive COVID-19 cases affect athletes in East Central, St. Martin
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Report: Two positive COVID-19 cases affect athletes in East Central, St. Martin

Report: Two positive COVID-19 cases affect athletes in East Central, St. Martin

When the Mississippi High School Activities Association voted to move the football season back two weeks, coronavirus infection rates certainly had things trending in the wrong direction.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Separate- locations.- - when the mississippi high schoo- activities association- voted to move the football- season back two weeks...- corona-virus infection rates- certainly had things trending,- in the wrong direction.

- that being said... the jackson- county school district is - staying the course, despite two- positive tests... - according to our media partner- the sun herald.

- per the report... student-- athletes from both st.

Martin - and east central high schools - have tested positive, for - covid-19... at least one of - which was asymptomatic... a - source confirms to news 25.

- the school district is followin- a strict policy,- for an athlete that is showing- symptoms... allowing- practice to continue for other- players... once that- student is sent home for 72 - hours, to be tested.- that student can return with a- negative test... or following - two weeks of isolation, upon a- positive result.- pass christian shut it down for- two weeks, back in june... due- to a- coach testing positive.

- the season starts... september- 4th.-




You Might Like


Tweets about this