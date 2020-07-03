Global  
 

More than 170 felony cases could be impacted by Aurora police scandal
The photos have grabbed headlines worldwide.

The actions of four Aurora police officers have garnered more than 4 million signatures on Change.org and now the impact of those actions may have further impact in Colorado.

