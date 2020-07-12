Global  
 

Covid-19 positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya hospitalised
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and mild fever on Friday evening.

