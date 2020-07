Big B could not hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya's discharge from hospital Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:22s - Published 1 day ago Big B could not hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya's discharge from hospital Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted late on Monday evening to express joy and relief at the news of his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya being discharged from hospital earlier in the day, after they tested negative for Covid-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Amitabh Bachchan could not hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya's discharge from hospital Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted late on Monday evening to express joy and relief at the news...

Mid-Day - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this