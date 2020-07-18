Global  
 

John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Rep.

John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Referred to as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," he represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987.

His death was confirmed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Nancy Pelosi, via statement Nancy Pelosi, via statement The son of an Alabama sharecropper, Lewis fought for racial equality across the Jim Crow South.

Lewis became a political organizer and took part in the Freedom Rides in 1961, and was the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March on Washington.

Rest in peace 1940-2020

