12-Year-Old Delivers Touching Tribute At Funeral For Congressman John Lewis
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Tybre Faw, 12, was a friend of the civil rights icon who died on July 17.
‘A True Patriot’: Elijah Cummings’ Widow Maya Cummings Pays Emotional Tribute to John Lewis on Fox News

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of late congressman and civil rights activist Elijah Cummings,...
Mediaite - Published

Mourners Gather For For The Funeral Of Congressman John Lewis

Mourners gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for the funeral of Rep. John Lewis. He was...
NPR - Published

John Lewis funeral: Ex-presidents arrive to pay tribute to civil rights hero where Obama will give eulogy

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay...
Independent - Published


Tucker Carlson Goes After Former Pres. Obama for His Eulogy at John Lewis’ Funeral Calling Him a ‘Greasy Politician’ [Video]

Tucker Carlson Goes After Former Pres. Obama for His Eulogy at John Lewis’ Funeral Calling Him a ‘Greasy Politician’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spent part of his show going after former President Obama for his eulogy at late Congressman John Lewis’ funeral. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral [Video]

Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral

Michelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist. (7-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:48Published
Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John Lewis [Video]

Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John Lewis

Three former US presidents spoke at the funeral for congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis in Atlanta.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:31Published