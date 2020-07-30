Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral
Michelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W.
Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist.
(7-30-20)
lord severn President Obama is EVERYTHING a president should be and he proved that again today. Three former presidents were th… https://t.co/ro89T5PmkH 26 seconds ago
Aubrie RT @ajc: Three former presidents, a former Atlanta mayor, a Democratic US Senate candidate and the most powerful woman in Congress paid tri… 14 minutes ago
K_Conner An 'unbreakable' man: Former presidents hail civil rights icon John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta President Barack… https://t.co/XwLiuvbf2j 32 minutes ago
bsbeatvancouver RT @LannyDavis: Watching the inspiring memorial service in honor of my longtime friend, the late John Lewis, I wonder—and how can any Repub… 39 minutes ago
Global Teen Team LLC @QuickTake @959ca686d31147d @Google @gmail Former Presidents honor Congressman John Lewis
https://t.co/UVcDgsWZ4r
#Growth
#education 58 minutes ago
WCBD News 2 Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama came together in Atlanta to honor the late Rep. John Lewis.
https://t.co/wgDqSb1BNh 1 hour ago
AJC Three former presidents, a former Atlanta mayor, a Democratic US Senate candidate and the most powerful woman in Co… https://t.co/4Va5CuKxED 1 hour ago
Jayla Whitfield RT @FoxNewsMMR: NEW: John Lewis funeral at MLK's church brings together former presidents to honor civil rights icon - @JaylaWhitfield live… 2 hours ago
Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's FuneralWhile it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was..
Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John LewisThree former US presidents spoke at the funeral for congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis in Atlanta.
Funeral service for Rep. John Lewis10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic