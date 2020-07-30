Global  
 

Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral

Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at Funeral

Michelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W.

Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist.

(7-30-20)

0
Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral [Video]

Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral

While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John Lewis [Video]

Former presidents eulogise civil rights titan John Lewis

Three former US presidents spoke at the funeral for congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis in Atlanta.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:31Published
Funeral service for Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Funeral service for Rep. John Lewis

10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:59Published