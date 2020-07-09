Global  
 

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding
Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi release wedding photos

 Buckingham Palace shares the images after she married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday.
No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.

BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

British royal Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England on Friday.

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen [Video]

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in small ceremony amid coronavirus

 Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.
Mohiussunnath Chowdhury: Buckingham Palace sword attacker jailed for life for new terror plot after being released from prison

 A jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.
