Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published
There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice.

CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property.

He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

In their previous engagement statement, the couple said, "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married." The ceremony was small, due to coronavirus.

The palace said, it was attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

Princess Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, granddaughter of the Queen and first cousin of Princes William and Harry.

