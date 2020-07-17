Global  
 

Flying Ants Swarm Stretched Miles Over UK
(CNN) can add giant swarms of flying ants to your 2020 scary-sounding insects Bingo card alongside murder hornets and hordes of noisy cicadas.

The UK's Met Office shared radar imagery that showed the ants flying over the southeast part of the country.

"It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise," it said in a tweet on Friday.

The weather conditions have to be just right, which is why so many ants choose to take off at the same time, according to the Royal Society of Biology (RSB).

