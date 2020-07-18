Safety Measures At Comic Convention

WAAY 31's Max Cohan takes us inside the Von Braun Center to show us the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo.

Safely.

"today the 5th annual huntsville comic and pop culture expo kicked off at the von braun center.

And even though this year is slightly different than years past, people still came out to have a good time and got creative with it."

Jeremy long - event founder "i've seen people will full on power ranger helmets, and then i can even see a mask poking out of the chin, so it's like mask on mask."

Event founder jeremy long says the virus caused organizers to have to shuffle things around.

Some guests and sponsors dropped out, but long says that's allowed them to space things out and keep people safe.

"everywhere that there should be a line, it's we have six- foot xs everywhere.

So that we can be spacious, we can spread out, people can still come and have a good time but at a safe social distance."

Long says they felt it was important to put the event on this year to give people something to do.

And with several special guests, it allowed some to meet their heroes -- like wwe hall of famer sgt.

Slaughter.

Sgt.

Slaughter - wwe hall of famer "i'm having a great time.

I want to make sure that everybody know's that we're here, come on down and meet us and that's an order."

But in addition to giving people a place to go, the event is also a boost for vendors who haven't had the opportunity to set up stands as regularly.

Wizards comic owner tim eaves says items seem to be in higher demand and he's hoping for a big weekend.

Tim eaves - owner, wizard's comics "the attendance seems to be very well, and the people that are coming in are spending money."

With a statewide mask order in place, some got super creative with their face coverings.

Chuck and margie elam wore homemade masks that matched their star trek outfits.

And the couple says they felt perfectly comfortable at the event.

Chuck & margie elam - expo attendees "we wouldn't be here if we didn't.

I work at walmart so i'm in a crowd all day, 40 hours a week, so it's just another day to me.

Just taking the necessary precautions to being careful and so there's no reason to be afraid."

