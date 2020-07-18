Remembering Rep. John Lewis

Around the country, politicians and community leads offered their respects to Rep.

Congress."

Born the son of an alabama sharecroppers in 1940 -- john lewis was the youngest and last survivor of big six civil rights activists who in 1963 planned the historic march on washington.

Sot: "my friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a social revolution" lewis suffering a fractured skull on "bloody sunday" in 196 as 600 peaceful protestors crossing the edmond pettus bridge in selma, alabama were met with violence from alabama state troopers.

Elected to congress in 1986 - representing georgia's fifth congressional district.

Today his colleagues remembering him gfx: house speaker of the house nancy peolsi calling lewis - a "titan of the civil rights movement" whose bravery "transformed our nation" gfx: senate majority leader mitch mconnell - writing "you did not need to agree with john on many policy details to be awed by his life" awarded the presidential medal of freedom-the country's highest civilian honor in february 2011 obama sot - d0089- 642pfr001020020688 00;10;48;03 - "generations from now when parents teach their children what is meant by courage the story of john lewis will come to mind.

Former presidents honoring the civil rights icon bill clinton writing "john lewis became the conscience of the nation" and jimmy carter saying "all americans owe john lewis a debt of gratitude" president trump ordering flags at the white house and all federal buildings lowered to half staff as is customary following the death of a sitting member of congress lewis an outspoken critic of the president - skipping his inauguration and first state of the union address often reminding people to choose love over hate.

Sot "it doesn't matter whether we are black or white, latino, asian american or native american.

It doesn't matter whether we are straight or gay.

We are one people, we are one family, we all live in the same house."

John lewis spoke often of being in "good trouble" and said he wanted to be remembered as someone who wanted to "help out" his final public appearance just last month - most fittingly at black lives matter plaza in