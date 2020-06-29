MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre
2 minutes ago
MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre
Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new stadium to play home games after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre due to coronavirus travel concerns
The Blue Jays can't play home games in Toronto this season after the federal government rejected the...
CP24 - Published
8 hours ago
Canada's deputy public health officer says the federal government would be having "a different...
CBC.ca - Published
4 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays have been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play...
Seattle Times - Published
2 days ago
