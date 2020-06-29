Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:07s - Published
MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre

MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre

Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new stadium to play home games after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre due to coronavirus travel concerns

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

The ultimate ringer: Former MLB pitcher Jeremy Hellickson helps friends on slow pitch softball team

 Des Moines native Jeremy Hellickson is spending his first season retired from MLB helping his high school friends on a slow pitch softball team.
USATODAY.com

7 MLB prospects (not named Luis Robert) whose debuts could shape the wild 2020 season

 Here are seven MLB prospects (not including Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox) who could make their debuts, and a big impact, in 2020.
USATODAY.com

10 days to Opening Day: Astros and MLB hope COVID-related 'fire drills' come to an end

 Baseball's season begins on July 23, but July's ML B training camps have hardly gone smoothly.
USATODAY.com

Cleveland and Atlanta are on the clock: It's time for the Indians, Braves to make a statement with nicknames

 Cleveland, drop the nickname from your Major League Baseball team, and do it before another fan ever sits in your ballpark again.
USATODAY.com

Toronto Blue Jays Toronto Blue Jays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Toronto, Ontario, Canada


Rogers Centre Rogers Centre Multi-purpose stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; home venue of the Toronto Blue Jays


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Blue Jays can't play home games in Toronto after federal government rejects plan

The Blue Jays can't play home games in Toronto this season after the federal government rejected the...
CP24 - Published

Canada's deputy public health officer concerned about Blue Jays playing at home

Canada's deputy public health officer says the federal government would be having "a different...
CBC.ca - Published

Jays closer to home games approved; Canada OK needed

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays have been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ellie Goulding On Releasing 'Brightest Blue', Her First Album In Five Years [Video]

Ellie Goulding On Releasing 'Brightest Blue', Her First Album In Five Years

It's been five years since Ellie Goulding released her album 'Delirium'. Now, she's gearing up for the release of 'Brightest Blue', which she tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante was inspired by things..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:47Published
Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health [Video]

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

While walking is good for cardiovascular health, a recent study has found additional benefits of the activity. According to a new study, taking frequent, short walks near water bodies, like beaches,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Adorable footage shows an incredibly fluffy dog refusing to move from an awkward place [Video]

Adorable footage shows an incredibly fluffy dog refusing to move from an awkward place

Adorable video footage shows a fluffy dog that lies down and simply refuses to move from the most awkward place in the kitchen.Chow Chow Ziggy, aged two, has planted his flag in front of a bottom..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:10Published