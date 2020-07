Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:48s - Published 7 minutes ago Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POSSIBLE CLAIMS FOR THAT.ON A LIGHTER NOTE, I SPOKE TOTHE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALLTHIS MORNING BECAUSE WE NEVERGIVE UP NEW YORK.NNEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE UP.QUOTE ATTRIBUTED TO WINSTONCHURCHILL.I DON'T BELIEVE HE REALLY SAIDIT BUT THE QUOTE I ATTRIBUTEDTO WINSTON CHURCHILL.THAT IS GOOD ENOUGH.THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS, WE ARESTILL PURSUING TO PLAY INBUFFALO.IT'S NOT DONE YET.BUT I HAD A GOOD CONVERSATIONWITH THE COMMISSIONER THISMORNING.FINGERS CROSSED.FINGE CROSSED.MAYBE WE GET THE TORONTO BLUEJAYS IN BUFFALO AFTER ALL.







You Might Like



Tweets about this JC Oviedo RT @JGolden5: Governor Cuomo just announced that the Toronto Blue Jays will play their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. He said he sp… 8 minutes ago SeanAddis 🏳️‍🌈 RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo this season. Maryland was consider… 10 minutes ago Marly Rivera NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo this season. Maryland was consi… https://t.co/59SkkS88oE 16 minutes ago Matt Napolitano RT @AustinKKim: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he spoke with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Says there is an agreement looming to all… 17 minutes ago Adam Chodak RT @News_8: JUST IN: After the Canadian government rejected the Blue Jay’s plan to play the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, New York Governor A… 21 minutes ago Jess Golden Governor Cuomo just announced that the Toronto Blue Jays will play their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. He… https://t.co/rg42BpMXxl 22 minutes ago News 8 WROC JUST IN: After the Canadian government rejected the Blue Jay’s plan to play the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, New Yor… https://t.co/bvmTpaslgH 26 minutes ago Austin Kim New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he spoke with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Says there is an agreement loomin… https://t.co/qgQhRV3B8D 32 minutes ago