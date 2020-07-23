Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toronto's team trying to call Camden Yards home in 2020
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Toronto's team trying to call Camden Yards home in 2020

Toronto's team trying to call Camden Yards home in 2020

While the Orioles make their way to Boston to start the season Friday night, the Blue Jays are trying to invade Camden Yards to call it their own.

At least for a summer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MAY BE NESTING AT CAMDEN YARDSTHIS YEAR.

THE TORONTO BLUEJAYS COULD BE CLOSE TO PLAYINGTHEIR HOME GAMES IN BALTIMORWMA━2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER HASTHE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS FUS.While the Orioles make theirway to Boston to start theseason tomorrow night, theBlue Jays are trying to invadeCamden Yards to call it theirown, at least for a summer.

Aspokesperson for the MarylandStadium Authority tells WMA━2News“The M.S.A.

And theBaltimore Orioles arediscussing the Toronto BlueJays' request to use OriolePark at Camden Yards for the2020 seaso”.

The Jays are ateam without at home.

TheCanadian governmentessentially kicking them outof Ontario, not wantingvisiting teams crossing theborder during the pandemic.The Blue Jays thought they hada plan in place to play theirgames at PittsburghPark.

The Pirates agreed, butPennsylvania health officialsdid not, nixing that ideayesterday.

Which brings aboutTorontoGovernor Larry Hogan tellingthe Associated Press quote:"We've had some discussionswith the Orioles.

I don't knowthe final details of that” Hewent on to reference thecoronavirus.“Obviously we'rewatching our numbers verycarefully every day.

We'reconcerned about the spikes inother states." Ben Wagner isthe pla━b━play voice of theBlue Jays.

Stepner: The BlueJays, like the Orioles, are aday away from opening day.

Howfrustrating is this wholething for the Blue Jays?

BenWagner, Voice of the BlueJays: Not only frustrating 24hours away from opening day,weactual frustration.

Anotherpossibility is the home ofToront━A affiliatin Buffalo, N.Y.

But MajorLeague Baseball and Blue Jaysplayers prefer to play in abig league ballpark.

IfMaryland officials deny themCamden Yards they could spendthe entire season moving fromvenue to venue.

Wagner: Maybethe next move, if they getblockaded by the state, wouldbe then to play on the roada home team.

Itmove now.

Shawn StepnerWMA━2 NewBASEBALL'S OPENING NIGHT ISTONIGHT... BUT IT WI




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Orioles, Maryland in talks about Blue Jays in Baltimore

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and the state of Maryland have had talk about the team sharing...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Report: Orioles Willing To Share Camden Yards With Blue Jays, Governor Hogan And Maryland Still Need To Sign Off [Video]

Report: Orioles Willing To Share Camden Yards With Blue Jays, Governor Hogan And Maryland Still Need To Sign Off

Reports indicate that the organization has granted permission to the Toronto Blue Jays to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their home games this season as long as they agree to certain conditions...

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published