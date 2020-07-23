Toronto's team trying to call Camden Yards home in 2020

At least for a summer.

While the Orioles make their way to Boston to start the season Friday night, the Blue Jays are trying to invade Camden Yards to call it their own.

While the Orioles make their way to Boston to start the season tomorrow night, the Blue Jays are trying to invade Camden Yards to call it their own, at least for a summer. A spokesperson for the Maryland Stadium Authority tells WMA━2 News"The M.S.A.

Aspokesperson for the MarylandStadium Authority tells WMA━2News“The M.S.A.

And theBaltimore Orioles arediscussing the Toronto BlueJays' request to use OriolePark at Camden Yards for the2020 seaso”.

The Jays are ateam without at home.

TheCanadian governmentessentially kicking them outof Ontario, not wantingvisiting teams crossing theborder during the pandemic.The Blue Jays thought they hada plan in place to play theirgames at PittsburghPark.

The Pirates agreed, butPennsylvania health officialsdid not, nixing that ideayesterday.

Which brings aboutTorontoGovernor Larry Hogan tellingthe Associated Press quote:"We've had some discussionswith the Orioles.

I don't knowthe final details of that” Hewent on to reference thecoronavirus.“Obviously we'rewatching our numbers verycarefully every day.

We'reconcerned about the spikes inother states." Ben Wagner isthe pla━b━play voice of theBlue Jays.

Stepner: The BlueJays, like the Orioles, are aday away from opening day.

Howfrustrating is this wholething for the Blue Jays?

BenWagner, Voice of the BlueJays: Not only frustrating 24hours away from opening day,weactual frustration.

Anotherpossibility is the home ofToront━A affiliatin Buffalo, N.Y.

But MajorLeague Baseball and Blue Jaysplayers prefer to play in abig league ballpark.

IfMaryland officials deny themCamden Yards they could spendthe entire season moving fromvenue to venue.

Wagner: Maybethe next move, if they getblockaded by the state, wouldbe then to play on the roada home team.

Itmove now.

