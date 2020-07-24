Buffalo embracing the Blue Jays on multi
Local businesses and social media accounts alike are fully embracing the Blue Jays' migration to Buffalo.
SUNY Cortland Sport Management Western and Upstate New York, will you be embracing the Buffalo Blue Jays during the 2020 MLB season? #MLB https://t.co/7sT57B81sN 5 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays to Buffalo: “A good shot in the arm"The Toronto Blue Jays heading to Buffalo to play the 2020 season is thought to be a “good shot in the arm” for the City of Good Neighbors. Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO and President Patrick Kaler said..
Ashley Rowe speaks with the voice of the Toronto Blue JaysVoice of the Blue Jays Ben Wagner tells Ashley Rowe that many players are already familiar with Western New York.
Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in BuffaloOn Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo.