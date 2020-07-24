Global  
 

Buffalo embracing the Blue Jays on multi
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:59s
Local businesses and social media accounts alike are fully embracing the Blue Jays' migration to Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays settle on Buffalo for home games

After striking out in their quest to play in Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the Blue Jays...
Blue Jays will play 'majority' of its home games in Buffalo

The Blue Jays will be playing home games at the home of their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.
Governor Cuomo: ‘The Toronto Blue Jays, We Are Still Pursuing To Play In Buffalo’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his press briefing Friday that he had spoken to MLB...
The Toronto Blue Jays heading to Buffalo to play the 2020 season is thought to be a “good shot in the arm” for the City of Good Neighbors. Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO and President Patrick Kaler said..

Voice of the Blue Jays Ben Wagner tells Ashley Rowe that many players are already familiar with Western New York.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo.

