The EJ Tech Show: Vivo X50 first impressions, gold Z Flip hands on!

This week on the show, Sahil and Sohum give their first impressions on the recently launched Vivo X50 smartphone.

It packs a powerful 48MP quad camera setup, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 730 chipset--all the things you could want from an upper mid-range Android.

They also take a look at the 'Mirror Gold' variant of the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, that's definitely a head turner, in more ways than one!