Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as November.The Prime Minister said on Friday that the time frame for easing lockdown measures was “conditional”, and the changes could be reversed depending on any resurgence of coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this JonThm Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England: https://t.co/PGqVLZMPfS via @AOLdotUK cure all infections… https://t.co/c7rGkh3Sog 11 hours ago JonThm Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England: https://t.co/cE9F04EkLm via @AOLdotUK Curing Covid is so ***… https://t.co/7RlMJusMyi 17 hours ago Alex Green Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/pRodmntWEt 18 hours ago Devon Live News Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/XRZzBPl9Wf 18 hours ago Cornwall LIVE Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/qV9pTX45vY 18 hours ago Plymouth Live Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/XrXnjT6qco 18 hours ago The Press & Journal Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as Nov… https://t.co/laVNk9y2D1 23 hours ago Web4ugroup Timeline of coronavirus lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/gkD8foXTYq 1 day ago