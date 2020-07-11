Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England

Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England

Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as November.The Prime Minister said on Friday that the time frame for easing lockdown measures was “conditional”, and the changes could be reversed depending on any resurgence of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Boris Johnson insists UK won't need another national lockdown despite experts warning of second wave

 Prime minister describes blanket restrictions as a 'nuclear deterrent'
Independent

Boris Johnson pictured with son Wilfred for the first time

 Downing Street releases image of baby in arms of mother Carrie Symonds
Independent

Those who 'know' Boris Johnson is guilty should beware the lesson of history

 The prime minister confirmed this week that there would be a public inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak – but don't assume its..
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonThm

JonThm Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England: https://t.co/PGqVLZMPfS via @AOLdotUK cure all infections… https://t.co/c7rGkh3Sog 11 hours ago

JonThm

JonThm Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England: https://t.co/cE9F04EkLm via @AOLdotUK Curing Covid is so ***… https://t.co/7RlMJusMyi 17 hours ago

alexrichgreen1

Alex Green Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/pRodmntWEt 18 hours ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/XRZzBPl9Wf 18 hours ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/qV9pTX45vY 18 hours ago

Plymouth_Live

Plymouth Live Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/XrXnjT6qco 18 hours ago

pressjournal

The Press & Journal Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as Nov… https://t.co/laVNk9y2D1 23 hours ago

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Timeline of coronavirus lockdown measures being lifted in England https://t.co/gkD8foXTYq 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Whitty: We may have to change Covid-19 strategy in winter [Video]

Chris Whitty: We may have to change Covid-19 strategy in winter

Professor Chris Whitty told the Lords Science and Technology Committee that it is not yet known what measures for keeping the virus at bay will be most effective in the winter.England's chief medical..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Swimmers dive back into England's outdoor pools [Video]

Swimmers dive back into England's outdoor pools

[NFA] Swimmers in England donned their goggles and bathing suits on Saturday as outdoor pools reopened, in the latest easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Swimmers return to some outdoor pools in England [Video]

Swimmers return to some outdoor pools in England

Some outdoor pools and lidos have welcomed back swimmers this weekend, after the Government announced further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. But some facilities opted to remain closed after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published