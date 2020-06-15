Fireworks and smoke bombs fired towards Portland's county justice center

Protesters light diversion smoke bombs and fireworks outside the county Justice Center in downtown Portland on July 18.

The clip, filmed outside the Justice Center shows sparks from the bombs flying into the crowd while protesters cheer and clap along.

"So this is a new thing that happened!

Protesters light a diversion smoke bomb so they can barricade the doors to the Justice Center, there are a lot of people here, it's both cool and scary!" The filmer, Grace Morgan, wrote on social media.

Portland Police released a statement that said: "around 12:30 a.m.

PT (3:30 a.m.

ET), protesters were 'shooting commercial-grade fireworks and smoke bombs towards the (county) justice center' across the street from the federal courthouse."