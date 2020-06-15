Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge, North Delhi Mayor calls Delhi govt 'irresponsible'

An entire house building collapsed in Delhi's Anna Nagar slum area following downpour on July 19. Several shanties were also damaged as road caved in. Heavy rainfall led the waterlogging in parts of Delhi this morning. A dead body was also found under Minto Bridge.
The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), commented over the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the national capital. "At all-party meeting, it was discussed to increase 1900 beds in state government hospitals, 2000 beds in central government hospitals, 1100 in private hospitals, 8000 beds in railway coaches and 4000 beds in hotels and to increase the testing capacity to 18,000 per day from June 20," said Sanjay Singh.
The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjay Singh reacted over the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. He said that Amit Shah has today approved the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the hospital. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the hospital staff to focus on work and to not pay heed to negative reports about the hospital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been monitoring the situation and fixing lapses and today HM approved of this. The visit was his own initiative," Sanjay Singh said while taking to ANI.
Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people on lack of availability of beds and instead blaming private hospitals for the COVID-19 mess in the national capital. "CM has been misleading, and holding private hospitals responsible. We have submitted evidence to Home Minister. He has sent that for probe by Health Secretary. Construction of 3 large hospitals, with 2609 beds, should've been completed by Dec 2019. What game is Delhi govt playing?," said Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh proposed to increase the number of beds in the state government hospitals as well as central government hospitals.
The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) Member of Legislative Assembly from Chorasi constituency in Dungarpur, Rajkumar Roat said that he gave his support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after his demands were fulfilled. The BTP MLA also said that they will stand with the CM and the government. "We had once decided to not support any party. A whip was also issued by our party to not join any party. We had supported the govt on some conditions but they had shown some laxity on accepting them. The CM has now agreed that he'll fulfil our demands. We now stand with the CM and the government," said Roat.
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan, filed an FIR on the complaint of Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip, Mahesh Joshi over viral audio clips case. "Mahesh Joshi had filed a complaint on June 10 that MLAs are being lured. There was no name in that complaint. Yesterday, on July 17, he gave a statement and submitted the audio clips. We have registered an FIR. In his statement, he named 3 people - Bhanwar Lal, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh," said Director General of ACB, Alok Tripathi. FIR has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act. The audio clips will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification. "After the report comes and it is verified, we will make the alleged people undergo a voice test", Alok Tripathi added.
Aam Aadmi Party workers protested against spike in fuel prices at DDU Marg on July 01. Prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital are Rs. 80.43/litre and Rs 80.53/litre respectively. Fuel prices remained unchanged for second consecutive day on July 1. Protestors were later detained by the police.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional quarantine by the Lt Governor of Delhi is not a matter to celebrate, the Delhi government is continuously raising the voices of people of Delhi. We continuously raised this issue before the Lt Governor of Delhi and opposed the move by stating facts. So, today the decision is taken for the public. It is not BJP vs AAP where BJP lost today and AAP won. There are three governments functional in Delhi, the central, state, and the Municipal Corporation, and all three governments should come together and fight against coronavirus.
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain is admitted in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Speaking on Jain's health, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed." On AAP not being invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "We stand with the country and our security forces. Strict action should be taken against China."
