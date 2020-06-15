Global  
 

Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge, North Delhi Mayor calls Delhi govt 'irresponsible'
A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19.

North Delhi Mayor, Jai Prakash asked the state government to take the responsibility of the incident.

She said, "Where is Delhi government today, we can let Delhi suffer through such problems. It is our responsibility to protect Delhi from such situations.

Delhi government should not only take the responsibility of the incident but should also provide support.

And in order to avoid such situations, government should work.

Today where is Delhi government, where are their MLAs." Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh said, "A driver was trying to take his vehicle out of waterlogged patch of road, leading to his death.

There're many agencies like MCD, PWD and Jal Board to deal with water logging, making it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for water logging at a particular place."

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

North Delhi North Delhi District in Delhi, India


Sanjay Singh (Indian politician) Sanjay Singh (Indian politician) Indian social activist (born 1972)

Delhi Jal Board Delhi Jal Board


Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India

Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India

