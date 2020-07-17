Funny hamster teases French Bulldog puppy from his terrarium

This hamster knows that he can provoke this pup without any consequences.



Related videos from verified sources Chocolate Lab is Very Uncertain About Buffalo Treat



Occurred on December 6, 2019 / Arbroath, Scotland Info From Licensor: "My chocolate lab Ralph is in it going daft over dried buffalo treat and I decided to record it because I find his reactions.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Dog Smiling While Receiving Belly Rub



Occurred on February 22, 2020 / Yangon, Myanmar Info From Licensor: I filmed it to record what a cute spoiled baby he is. Everyone loves how cute his smile is. I was rubbing Frank's belly and I saw his.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:11 Published 2 days ago Golden Retriever finds funniest possible way to chew on toy



This funny pup manages to wrap a chew toy around its entire head. Hilarious! @golden.boy.bondi Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago