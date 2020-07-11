Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown

Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown

Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.The Prime Minister said the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Johnson reluctant to use national lockdown again

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear..
WorldNews
Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England [Video]

Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England

Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as November.The Prime Minister said on Friday that the time frame for easing lockdown measures was “conditional”, and the changes could be reversed depending on any resurgence of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Boris Johnson insists UK won't need another national lockdown despite experts warning of second wave

 Prime minister describes blanket restrictions as a 'nuclear deterrent'
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica remarks

Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica remarks British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to apologise for a 1997 article where he wrote...
WorldNews - Published

DUP wary as Boris Johnson eyes return to normality by autumn

DUP wary as Boris Johnson eyes return to normality by autumn The DUP gave a cautious response after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said life in the UK could...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

OMo_Razz

Abdulrazaq💻 RT @GowriShankr_GS: Britain won't need another national lockdown, claims Boris Johnson #BigData via https://t.co/wBQ2RRpkEq https://t.co/Sw… 20 minutes ago

dr_chemfairy

🌧when it rains look for rainbows 🌈 Not wanting to use something is not the same as not needing to use it - https://t.co/1b6diz3cpj #lockdown #covid 46 minutes ago

GowriShankr_GS

GowriShankar Britain won't need another national lockdown, claims Boris Johnson #BigData via https://t.co/wBQ2RRpkEq https://t.co/Swl1STus8u 47 minutes ago

grjenkin

Garry Jenkin RT @chidambara09: #BRiTAiN #WON'T NEED another national #LOCKDOWN, #CLAIMS #BorisJohnson https://t.co/YJ9TNNTPI9 @MailOnline #bigdata… 49 minutes ago

Bradford_TandA

Telegraph & Argus Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown https://t.co/CovDqGQT75 55 minutes ago

lmjhoney

Leon RT @SocialistVoice: Boris Johnson says he does not want another national coronavirus lockdown The Prime Minister said lockdown powers are… 1 hour ago

Patrick7gen

Patrick Elliott Boris Johnson says he does not want another UK lockdown https://t.co/50smCGfpR3 1 hour ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Boris Johnson says he does not want another UK lockdown https://t.co/wMhQVEg4zx 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit [Video]

Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit

Sir Ian Botham is reported to be in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson.He made his name as an all-rounder, but his sporting exploits were not reserved for the cricket pitch, with the Cheshire native..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Britain eyes normal life by Christmas [Video]

Britain eyes normal life by Christmas

[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances [Video]

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published