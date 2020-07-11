Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown

Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.The Prime Minister said the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve.
Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as November.The Prime Minister said on Friday that the time frame for easing lockdown measures was “conditional”, and the changes could be reversed depending on any resurgence of coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
Sir Ian Botham is reported to be in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson.He made his name as an all-rounder, but his sporting exploits were not reserved for the cricket pitch, with the Cheshire native..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published