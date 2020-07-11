Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown 5 minutes ago Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.The Prime Minister said the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve. 0

