Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson announces lockdown relaxation delay: the key points
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Boris Johnson announces lockdown relaxation delay: the key points

Boris Johnson announces lockdown relaxation delay: the key points

The Prime Minister has announced the Government is "squeezing the brake pedal"on plans to ease lockdown restrictions for activities deemed to be at a higherrisk for the spreading of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues [Video]

Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues

Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson's 'squeeze the brakes' news conference: what he said – and what he really meant

 Our chief political commentator imagines what was going through the prime minister's mind as he explained the tightening of coronavirus restrictions
Independent
Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England [Video]

Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street on Friday. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Boris Johnson announces delay to lockdown easing [Video]

Boris Johnson announces delay to lockdown easing

The Prime Minister has announced the Government is "squeezing the break pedal"on plans to ease lockdown restrictions for activities deemed to be at a higherrisk for the spreading of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TonyPeake9

Tony Peake RT @mattuthompson: BREAKING: Boris Johnson announces that planned easing of lockdown measures tomorrow are postponed for at least 2 weeks.… 11 minutes ago

ytjepoppinga

Ytje Poppinga RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO Boris Johnson announces delay to lockdown easing in the UK https://t.co/aYIPLet2Nq https://t.co/r5TP2KTsiW 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM postpones lockdown easing in England [Video]

PM postpones lockdown easing in England

Boris Johnson announces lockdown easing is to be postponed and that masks are to be mandatory in all public indoor settings.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:48Published
Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus [Video]

Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we're not out of the woods" as he warnedthe public of a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. During his visit toNorth Yorkshire, Mr Johnson said: "It's absolutely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
UK PM Boris Johnson attracts crowd at ribbon-cutting ceremony [Video]

UK PM Boris Johnson attracts crowd at ribbon-cutting ceremony

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attracted a large crowd in Nottinghamshire after attending a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Conservative MP Darren Henry's Stapleford office. Johnson also..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:35Published