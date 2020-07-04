Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Witness describes scene after Thorpe Park stabbing
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Witness describes scene after Thorpe Park stabbing

Witness describes scene after Thorpe Park stabbing

Witness Abbie Theune has described the scene at Thorpe Park after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thorpe Park Thorpe Park theme park in Chertsey, Surrey, England, UK

Thorpe Park 'on lockdown' as man 'seriously injured' amid reports of stabbing attack

 A person has been "seriously injured" and taken to hospital amid reports of a stabbing attack at Thorpe Park.
Independent
Thorpe Park Resort reopens [Video]

Thorpe Park Resort reopens

Thorpe Park re-opened today for the first time since lockdown. A reduced number of attractions were available along with limited guest capacity. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China [Video]

Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey [Video]

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers [Video]

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:17Published
6 arrested for tonsuring man, victim turns out to be resident of Varanasi: Police [Video]

6 arrested for tonsuring man, victim turns out to be resident of Varanasi: Police

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaronSpor

Jaron Spor ICYMI: Texas Rangers are investigating a trooper and sheriff involved shooting in Knox County after pulling over a… https://t.co/HhjJzRTDHt 2 days ago

TexomasHomepage

Texoma's Homepage Texas Rangers are investigating a trooper and sheriff involved shooting in Knox County after pulling over a driver… https://t.co/1azM2wbGLi 3 days ago

LangSunNews

Alex Lang A witness describes the scene after a car crashed into a Myrtle Beach building https://t.co/0zrNeRB0qc 3 days ago