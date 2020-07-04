Witness describes scene after Thorpe Park stabbing

Thorpe Park re-opened today for the first time since lockdown. A reduced number of attractions were available along with limited guest capacity. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi. A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case. We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video (posing as Nepali national whose head was tonsured). He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter." The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group.
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jaron Spor ICYMI: Texas Rangers are investigating a trooper and sheriff involved shooting in Knox County after pulling over a… https://t.co/HhjJzRTDHt 2 days ago
Texoma's Homepage Texas Rangers are investigating a trooper and sheriff involved shooting in Knox County after pulling over a driver… https://t.co/1azM2wbGLi 3 days ago
Alex Lang A witness describes the scene after a car crashed into a Myrtle Beach building
https://t.co/0zrNeRB0qc 3 days ago